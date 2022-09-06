Nation better knows about the real Fitna: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was maligning the state institutions while terming his agenda as anti-Pakistan.

In a statement, Zardari said that today, everyone can see the difference between a beast and a human as the whole nation can see who the 'fitna' is.

Referring to Imran Khan, Zardari said that it seems as if this person has connived with others to weaken this country.

" We will not let him do this as long as we live," he added.

"We will not allow our institutions to become controversial for this man's lust for power," he said.

He said the whole nation is standing with the flood victims and trying to help them in every possible way while this person (Imran Khan) was playing 'jalsa jalsa'.

Only the Federal government can be seen working in Punjab and KP, while the provincial governments of these provinces are busy preparing for public gatherings, he said.