Nation braces to celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The 147th birthday of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be celebrated nationwide on Monday (December 25), pledging to honour and adhere to his principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The day will begin with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, followed by a dignified changing of the guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. Senior officials will lay wreaths at Quaid’s Mazar and offer Fatiha at the mausoleum.

The entire nation is actively preparing to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation with traditional enthusiasm, paying profound tributes for his relentless struggle, wisdom, and leadership that resulted in the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

On the founder of Pakistan's birth anniversary, the national flag will be hoisted on significant government buildings across the country. The day will commence with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the nation.

Final preparations are underway for events like seminars and discussions, which aim to honour Jinnah's principles of unity, faith, and discipline. ptv, Radio Pakistan and private tv channels will extensively cover the commemorations of Quaid's birthday, emphasizing his lasting legacy.

Both public and private sectors will engage, highlighting the importance of the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, and democracy. A diverse range of events, such as seminars, conferences, competitions, and discussion programs, will be conducted by both public and private departments. The aim is to spotlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

These gatherings will centre on emphasizing and promoting the principles of the father of the nation, particularly focusing on the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, and the safeguarding of democracy. Special prayers will be held for the country's security and prosperity. Jinnah's leadership in creating a separate homeland for Muslims is highlighted, urging the new generation to emulate his principles.

On Monday, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication organized several activities, including a speech competition among FDE schools within the Federal Directorate of education (FDE), to commemorate Quaid Day.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a sincere and principled leader, dedicated his efforts to establish a distinct homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. Through his visionary leadership, he played a pivotal role in reshaping the world map. The new generation must adopt Quaid-e-Azam as a role model and embrace his principles.

\395