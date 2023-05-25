UrduPoint.com

Nation Breathing Freely Due To Sacrifices Of Martyrs: CM Bizenjo

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Nation breathing freely due to sacrifices of martyrs: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday laid a floral wreath on the memorial of the martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan) at Levies headquarters Quetta.

Addressing the ceremony of Pakistan Martyrs Day, the CM said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the beloved country and the stability of the state.

He said that martyrs never die and would "always live in our hearts". "Today, we were breathing freely due to countless sacrifices of the martyrs." Mir Bizenjo noted that the Levies Force was always ready to protect the life and property of the people. He assured that the efficiency and professionalism of the Levies Force would be further enhanced in order to improve the law and order situation in respective areas of the province.

The martyrs of the Levies Force set great examples of bravery and courage, Bizenjo highlighted.

He said, "We stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and would never leave them alone" and added that the care of their relatives was the first responsibility of the government.

The chief minister further informed that the financial support had been increased for the families of the martyrs.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of the country, including Pak Army, Levies Force, Police and other forces.

The chief minister also interacted with the families of the martyrs and assured them that the government stands with them.

