Nation, Cabinet Standing By PM's Decision Of COAS's Extension: Tariq Bashir Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS's extension: Tariq Bashir Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Wednesday said the whole nation and Federal cabinet was standing by the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision of extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Qamar Javed Bajwa would continue as the Chief of Army Staff due to his excellent services for the motherland.

" The minister said Imran Khan had consulted with the federal cabinet over the issue of COAS's extension, adding there were many a legitimate reason of extending the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said the world had acknowledged the valiant and contribution of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa in elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

For the first time, the COAS had given a hope to Kashmiri people that their struggle would reach to a logical conclusion, he added.

