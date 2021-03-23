UrduPoint.com
Nation Can Overcome Challenges Under Leadership Of PM: Special Assistant To Chief Minister On Information, Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM

Nation can overcome challenges under leadership of PM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has that March 23 is celebrated as a golden day of our history that gave the message of forging unity and discipline in our ranks.

In a message on the eve of Pakistan Day, he said that today is the day to renew our pledge to make our country a true Islamic welfare state with our devotion and handwork.

"Today , we have reaffirm our commitment to make Pakistan a prosperous and great country by following in footsteps of our forefathers", he said.

Kamran Bangash said that goals of establishing an independent country can only be achieved by getting rid of corruption, poverty, exploitation and injustice from the society.

He said that Pakistan is not just a struggle for getting a piece of land but a realization of centuries old dream of Muslims of the sub-continent and a special blessing of Allah Almighty.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khans is making all-out efforts for democracy, justice, peace, development, prosperity and stability in the country according to teachings of Quaid-e-Azam.

Kamran Bangash said that under the dynamic and determined leadership of Imran Khan, the nation can overcome every challenge.

More Stories From Pakistan

