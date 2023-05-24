Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, expressing his resolve to bring the elements behind May 9 arson and vandalism attacks to justice, reiterated that the entire nation would not let such 'barbaric incidents' happen in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, expressing his resolve to bring the elements behind May 9 arson and vandalism attacks to justice, reiterated that the entire nation would not let such 'barbaric incidents' happen in future.

He prime minister assured that as chief executive of the country, it was his onus to ensure legal proceedings under the law and Constitution, against all those rioters and miscreants who had planned, abetted and executed attacks on different civilian and military installations across Pakistan.

The prime minister was addressing "Azmat-e-Shuhada Convention" held here to pay tribute to the country's martyrs.

The convention was attended by a large number of families of Shuhada, governors, members of parliament, Federal and provincial ministers, ambassadors, legislators, civil society members, Ulema and senior officials.

The prime minister said the incidents of May 9 were intolerable and unpardonable as the monuments and statues of Shuhada of armed forces and law enforcing agencies were vandalized.

"We will not let it happen again and will keep the National Flag high. We will not allow anyone to malign our armed forces," he said, adding they would make all the perpetrators of May 9 incidents to face the law.

As the prime minister, he assured that the law would take its course, stressing that people behind the incidents would not be given any concession and would not be pardoned as 'they had crossed the red line'.

He said those elements also hurt the sentiments of the families of Shuhada. Such a heart wrenching spectacle was never witnessed in the past.

