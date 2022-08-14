Nation celebrated 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The nation on Sunday celebrated 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

It is a Diamond Jubilee of the motherland which was celebrated across the country with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

The special prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag was observed being hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

The public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets had been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

The change of guards ceremony was held at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning.

The cadets of Pakistan Naval academy assumed the guards duties.

Associated Press of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan Pakistan Television and other mainstream media were highlighting the services of Pakistan Movement heroes' on the day and paid tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

The government released the re-recorded national anthem which reflected updated inclusivity in voices and expression while ensuring the sanctity of the original words and the musical composition.

The re-recording of the National Anthem includes 48 musicians from the army, air force and navy bands who skillfully played the musical instruments, a choir of 30 vocalists from the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) and over 125 vocalists representing all provinces, regions and faiths.

The Kashmiris along both sides of LoC and living across the globe marked the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal, zest, fervor and enthusiasm.

In a message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed that they should seek guidance from the ideology and thoughts of the founding fathers and put the welfare of people at the center of their mission of national rejuvenation.

"Let us vow to turn Pakistan into a nation-state that is reflective of the ideals of our founding fathers," he said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi reaffirmed nation's resolve to uphold Pakistan's ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state.

The President also reiterated Pakistan's continued support for the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The Diamond Jubilee Convention of Parliamentarians, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to strive together to make Quaid-i-Azam's vision of a federal, parliamentary, democratic and prosperous Pakistan a substantive reality.

Minister Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence Day and said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to create a Pakistan that would be a role model for the Muslim world with an egalitarian society.

"Every Pakistani has to play a role in making this country an ideal Muslim state," he urged.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar extended felicitations on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to great Pakistani nation from Armed Forces of Pakistan." The contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid tremendous homage on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

They laid wreaths at the mausoleum and offered fateha. The contingents also reiterated their commitment to protecting the country at all spheres.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government had united the nation on the occasion of August 14 with colours of love and harmony.

She said a magnificent display of fireworks in front of the Parliament was proof that "we are a living nation. 'Azm-e- Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan." President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas felicitated the Pakistani nation for celebrating the 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

The AJK President said that it was the great blessings of Allah, the enormous sacrifices of ancestors and the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, besides, the foresighted vision of Dr.Allama Iqbal and their continued struggle turned impossible into possible and succeeded to get an independent state for the Muslims in shape of Pakistan which appeared as a largest Islamic state on the global map.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day.

The minister prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira shared his greetings with the nation on the Independence Day expressing the resolve to work for the betterment of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi hoisted the national flag at Lahore fort.

Addressing the ceremony, he paid glowing tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

The Chief Minister also laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-i- Iqbal and offered fateha.

In Quetta, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo hoisted the national flag in the lawn of provincial assembly.

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage to him to mark 75th Independence Day.

The United States greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow.

In a statement issued by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.

China congratulated Pakistan on its diamond jubilee, 75th anniversary of Independence Day and wished Pakistan for every success and its road to peace and prosperity.

Happy Birthday Pakistan, May I wish Pakistan every success and its road to peace and prosperity, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian tweeted here on China government official account.

China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also tweeted "Pakistan 75th Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak, China Pak Dosti Zindabad".

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ms Lis Rosenholm on Sunday greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day and expressed their heartiest felicitations and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's independence, on behalf of the people of Denmark, Ambassador Lis Rosenholm, said that "A happy country is a diverse, tolerant and inclusive one." German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its independence.

In his video message, the German Ambassador wished the people of Pakistan "a very happy Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak." Ambassador of Indonesia Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio greeted the people and government of Pakistan on 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

In a message, he said that Indonesia and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Day in the same month with Indonesia's Day falling on August 17.