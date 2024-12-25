Nation Celebrates 148th Birthday Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:18 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) The nation is celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with national zeal and fervour.
Today is a public holiday and national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.
The day dawned with gun salutes in the Federal and provincial capitals.
A graceful changing of the guard's ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi this morning during which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military academy Kakul assumed guard duties.
Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Kakul Major General Iftakhar Hassan Chowdhry was the chief guest of the ceremony who reviewed the parade, laid floral wreath and offered fateha.
He also recorded his impressions in the visitors book.
Guard of honour was also presented to the father of the nation on the occasion.
Earlier, Quran Khawani was also held at the Mazar-e-Quaid.
Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan and ptv are airing special programs for the day to pay tribute to the father of the nation.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of Sindh cabinet visited Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning and paid rich tribute to the father of the nation on his 148th birthday anniversary being observed today.
They laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.
Later, speaking to the media Governor and Chief Minister expressed resolve to turn the country into the developed and prosperous country envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
They also paid rich tribute to the Jawans of armed forces for their sacrifices for the defence of the country.
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
