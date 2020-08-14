Nation celebrates 74th Independence Day with traditional fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day on Friday with traditional zeal and renewed resolve to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of country.

Special prayers were offered in mosques with the start of the day for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country, besides praying for the early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals.

There was a dramatic pause at 8.58 a.m throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m. All moving traffic on roads, rail and sea come to a halt for a minute.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country. A main national flag-hoisting ceremony was held here on Friday. President Dr Arif Alvi hoisted the national flag at a ceremony which was attended by the ministers and high-ranking civil and military officers.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore respectively, where cadets took charge of their duties.

In his message on the Independence Day being celebrated across the country, extending his heartiest felicitations to the countrymen, President Dr Arif Alvi said the day reminded of the immense sacrifices rendered by the forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Felicitating the nation on Independence Day of Pakistan, President Alvi has called upon the Pakistanis to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of country.

The president asked the nation not to forget the brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who had been subjected to harsh brutalities of Indian security forces.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan in past seven decades confronted multiple internal and external challenges with resilience and stressed upon the nation to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline'.

The Prime Minister said the country had battled against odds at many fronts and needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, "From the hostility of a neighboring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance." He said the day was an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

"This day is an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state," he said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that August 14 was not only a day to celebrate independence but also a day of hard work and renewal of the pledge to achieve the goals of an independent homeland.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to purge the country of corruption and transform it into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.

Various activities are being arranged across the country to celebrate Pakistan's 74th Independence Day with zeal and commitment to commemorate the sacrifices made by forefathers during the freedom struggle.

All celebrations revive the national spirit and refresh the resolve to enthusiastically contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.