Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said nation celebrating 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Independence Day at metropolitan corporation office here, he said that Independence Day was the day to renew pledge for serving the dear homeland.

Qureshi said that Kashmir was an incomplete agenda of partition of India adding that India had illegally Occupied Kashmir. He hoped that Kashmir would also be part of Pakistan soon.

Chairman overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal said that Pakistan was our identity and added that the Independence day was being celebrated with simplicity in respect of Muharram-ul-Haram.