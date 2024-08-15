Open Menu

Nation Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Zeal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The nation celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with a series of events across the country, paying tribute to the national heroes who fought for the nation's freedom.

The day began with a thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in provincial capitals.

Prayers were held across the country for Pakistan's security, progress, and the well-being of its people. The national flag was raised at key public and private buildings, marking the start of the day’s celebrations.

Buildings, streets, and markets across the country were decorated with national flags, banners and portraits of the founding leaders. Public and private buildings were illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere. The sight of flags, buntings, and posters created a sense of unity and national pride throughout the country.

Various public and private organizations organized special events, including seminars, discussions, exhibitions and competitions. These activities focused on recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and other national heroes.

In Islamabad, the Capital Territory Police and provincial governments put special traffic management plans in place to ensure public safety and ease during the celebrations.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration organized a series of events across the city, from large gatherings to smaller community events, ensuring that everyone could take part in the celebrations. At F-9 Park, a variety of programs were held including a musical concert, fireworks and the city’s first drone show.

A designated tree planting area was also set up, allowing families, youth, and children to actively participate in the day’s festivities.

