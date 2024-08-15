Nation Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The nation celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with a series of events across the country, paying tribute to the national heroes who fought for the nation's freedom.
The day was observed with a series of events across the country, commemorating the nation’s struggle for independence.
The day began with a thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in provincial capitals.
Prayers were held across the country for Pakistan's security, progress, and the well-being of its people. The national flag was raised at key public and private buildings, marking the start of the day’s celebrations.
Buildings, streets, and markets across the country were decorated with national flags, banners and portraits of the founding leaders. Public and private buildings were illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere. The sight of flags, buntings, and posters created a sense of unity and national pride throughout the country.
Various public and private organizations organized special events, including seminars, discussions, exhibitions and competitions. These activities focused on recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and other national heroes.
In Islamabad, the Capital Territory Police and provincial governments put special traffic management plans in place to ensure public safety and ease during the celebrations.
The Islamabad Capital Territory administration organized a series of events across the city, from large gatherings to smaller community events, ensuring that everyone could take part in the celebrations. At F-9 Park, a variety of programs were held including a musical concert, fireworks and the city’s first drone show.
A designated tree planting area was also set up, allowing families, youth, and children to actively participate in the day’s festivities.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel5 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan5 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st8 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production8 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 208 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children8 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates8 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC8 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"8 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas8 hours ago