Nation Celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day With Patriotic Spirit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Nation celebrated 82nd Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a resound commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Nation celebrated 82nd Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a resound commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day observed to commemorate the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Military parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad with three wings of the armed forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar presenting salute to the chief guest President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Formations of fighter jets including J-10C, F-16, Mirage and P-3C participated in the fly past. Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest.

The participants of the 48thOIC-CFM including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were special guests of the Pakistan Day parade.

Theme of this year Pakistan Day was "Shaad Rahy Pakistan".

President Dr Arif Alvi in his address at the Pakistan Day Parade said "I want to make it clear to the enemy that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty as the nation and its armed forces are ready to thwart any aggression".

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed In his special message said the dream of the founders of Pakistan for an Islamic and welfare state would certainly materialize.

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a message said the secret of Pakistan's development and stability was democracy as democratic norms and traditions promoted tolerance, harmony and tolerance in a society.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan Day in a tweet and said March 23, 1940 was a day of making the Muslims emotionally prepared for the realization of their dream.

