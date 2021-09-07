Nation celebrates Defence Day with great zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The nation on Monday celebrated Defence Day with great zeal, renewing the pledge to protect the motherland from any aggression and misadventure besides gaining the economic strength for regional peace and prosperity.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country, followed by 31-gun salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals.

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy Asghar Khan assumed duties of the guards at father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum.

The Pakistan Air Force held an investiture ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid or shrine of the Founder of Pakistan in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his defence day message has said that Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood, was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

"This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity", Dr Alvi said. The President expressed his confidence that the spirit of 6th September had made them stand firm and steadfast against all odds.

"Today we are actively fighting a hybrid war being waged against us. I commend the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy carrying out covert activities", he added.

While speaking at the main ceremony of the Defence and Martyrs Day at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi, President, Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan completely rejected the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India including all of its illegal steps, particularly, the measure of August 5, 2019 as it was blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

India should know that the desire for freedom cannot be suppressed for long with use of force and black laws." "I want to make it clear that secret of this region's progress and growth is linked to the just resolution of the Kashmir issue." Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on defence day has stated that India will have to give Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, under the UN Security Council resolutions; sooner the better.

"On our part, we will continue to expose the real face of radicalized India", Imran Khan said. The Prime Minister said that due to present government's proactive diplomacy, the international community was now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must end forthwith.

A number of activities were held across the country, reaffirming the nation's resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947 after great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the sub-continent.

Wreaths were laid at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which were attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

An investiture ceremony was also held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Families of Shuhada/Ghazis, senior serving Military Officers/Soldiers also attended the ceremony.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Defence and Martyrs' Day held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan's Armed Forces are capable to fight all external and internal threats in a befitting manner.

The Army Chief said the Armed Forces, with the support of the nation have achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to the country. He said there is no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan Army and the nation is the strong shield that has always defeated the enemy's black-handed tactics against the motherland.

In a defence day message, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the sun of September 6 rises every year to commemorate the day with renewal of national commitment to sacrifice lives for the homeland.

He said that on September 6, 1965, brave armed forces of Pakistan thwarted the enemy's evil designs alongside the entire nation made this day a symbol of courage, self-sacrifice and national unity forever.

"We have used these moments as a beacon to overcome internal challenges and external conspiracies and it is the spirit of September that has made our freedom and sovereignty invincible by leading us to the goal of self-reliance," he said.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a message on defence day said that September 6 would be remembered as an ardent and fervent occasion in the history of Pakistan.

"On this day, our valiant Armed Forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalized this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy," the minister said.

Pakistan embassies and missions abroad also held ceremonies in connection with the Defence Day, highlighting the national spirit of September 6, and paying homage to martyrs of the country.

Newspapers published special supplements, while electronic media telecast special programmes, highlighting importance of the day in Pakistan's military history.

Special talk shows were aired on the state-run and private television channels and radio stations across the country, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and endured vagaries of war while defending the motherland.

On September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge to sovereignty and integrity, which the nation and its valiant armed forces met with great courage and determination, defeating the sinister ambitions of the much-larger enemy – India.

Since then, the nation has been observing the Defence Day every year with great zeal, seeking Allah Almighty's blessing and support for the country's integrity, prosperity and independence.