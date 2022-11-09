UrduPoint.com

Nation Celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's Birthday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 11:11 AM

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) The 145th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated across the country with national fervour on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Known as Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed responsibility of guard from Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Navy's Station Commander Commodore Sajid Hussain was Chief Guest on the occasion, he offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mausoleum.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on birth anniversary of national poet, have urged the nation to make a pledge to achieve a Pakistan as dreamed by Allama Muhammad Iqbal which should feature peace, political forbearance and brotherhood.

The President in his message said we pay homage to Allama Iqbal for giving the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent, where they can lead their lives in accordance with their religious, social and cultural values and without fear and intimidation of the majority Hindus.

The Prime Minister in his message urged the nation to carry out self-accountability whether they succeeded to safeguard Iqbal’s Pakistan which came into being consequent to the remarkable struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman visited Mazar e Iqbal in Lahore this morning in connection with the birth anniversary of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

On the occasion, he laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer.

The Punjab Governor also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Rangers Governor Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Allahabad Progress Lead Sialkot November Prayer Muslim From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

11 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

11 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

11 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.