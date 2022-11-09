(@Abdulla99267510)

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) The 145th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated across the country with national fervour on Wednesday.

Known as Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed responsibility of guard from Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Navy's Station Commander Commodore Sajid Hussain was Chief Guest on the occasion, he offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mausoleum.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on birth anniversary of national poet, have urged the nation to make a pledge to achieve a Pakistan as dreamed by Allama Muhammad Iqbal which should feature peace, political forbearance and brotherhood.

The President in his message said we pay homage to Allama Iqbal for giving the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent, where they can lead their lives in accordance with their religious, social and cultural values and without fear and intimidation of the majority Hindus.

The Prime Minister in his message urged the nation to carry out self-accountability whether they succeeded to safeguard Iqbal’s Pakistan which came into being consequent to the remarkable struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman visited Mazar e Iqbal in Lahore this morning in connection with the birth anniversary of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

On the occasion, he laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer.

The Punjab Governor also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.