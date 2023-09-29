Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2023) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated with profound religious devotion throughout the country today.

The day commenced with a salute of thirty-one guns in the Federal capital and twenty-one guns in all provincial capitals.

Following the Fajr prayers, special supplications were offered in mosques for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the advancement of the nation. Special gatherings, conferences, and Mehfil-e-Milad events have been organized to honor the final messenger, whose life and teachings serve as a guiding light for all of humanity.

In observance of this auspicious occasion, buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses have been adorned with vibrant lights.

Across the nation, numerous activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussions, will commemorate this annual religious event.

The government has declared a national holiday for the occasion.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar have extended their felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on this blessed day of Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, the President remarked that the advent of the Prophet (SAWW) was the most significant and blessed event in history. He emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent into the world as a 'mercy for all the worlds,' embodying obedience to Allah Almighty, justice, compassion, and love for humanity.

The President asserted that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) are universal and an enduring source of guidance for humanity, offering solutions to countless challenges faced today and in the future.

He called for unity in Pakistan and urged the nation to stand firm against forces seeking to disrupt it.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, in his message, encouraged the nation to align their lives with Islamic principles and disseminate the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He expressed gratitude for being part of the ummah of the Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him), who was a source of mercy for the world.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sets a shining example of compassion, tolerance, and love. He stressed that the Prophet's character and actions teach kindness, justice, and mercy, offering hope in today's divided world.

Acknowledging Pakistan's current challenges, the Prime Minister urged the nation to turn to the teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBUH) in this critical time. He called for upholding values of brotherhood, love, and compassion as articulated by the Prophet (PBUH) and working to make His message a guiding light for unity and brotherhood among all Muslims and people of different faiths.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a haven of peace, progress, prosperity, and brotherhood and to grant everyone the opportunity to live their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).