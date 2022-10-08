UrduPoint.com

Nation Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) On Sunday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 08, 2022 | 05:13 PM

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2022) Nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum tomorrow (Sunday) with traditional zeal and fervour and renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of islam and unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

State and religious organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

The religious scholars will address the events to be held in connection with Milad-un-Nabi (s.a.w).

