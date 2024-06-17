Open Menu

Nation Celebrates Eid -ul-Azha With Religious Fervour

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Nation celebrates Eid -ul-Azha with religious fervour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha on Monday with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity, and security of the country.

Big and small Eid prayers congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs, and open places.

Ulema highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Moreover, elaborate security arrangements were made on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

