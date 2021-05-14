Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with high spirits despite COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Nation is celebrating the religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, on the second day, with high spirits despite facing the COVID-19 health crisis for the second consecutive year through following the maximum precautionary measures to contain the virus.

The citizens during the lockdown days are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr through staying indoor and curtailing the social interaction to avoid risks of catching the Corona virus however the pandemic cannot dampen their enthusiasm for this festivity even in the unusual circumstances.

The lockdown was imposed from May 08 as per the instructions of National Command and Operation Centre due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country with ensuring closure of markets, shopping malls, public transportation etc.

"Although monotonous is obvious when we have to be restricted at homes during the most enjoyable festival however this is in the largest of all of us", Rafia Hassan, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, "My kids are engaged in watching movies and playing traditional games like carom board and Ludo to keep themselves busy".

Shaukat Ali, father of three children said, "We moved to our native town in Mardan to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with our parents as kids were already fed up of staying home for a long time".

"We all are using face masks and sanitisers as well as avoiding unnecessary interactions during our visit to stay safe from this deadly life-taking virus", he said.

"What I observed is that people in the main cities are following Standard Operating Procedures to prevent COVID-19 more effectively but in small towns, situation is quite different", he observed.

Saad Muddasir, a young boy said, "We have arranged barbecue party in our courtyard and watched movie on the first day of Eid while we are playing games on the second day".

He said, "We can find out different playing activities within our homes to add more charm to this festival. Thanks to internet, we can explore ways to engage ourselves in healthy indoor activities".

Ruqqiya Amin, a mother of two children said, "it is the difficult task to restrain children from going outside but we can at least ensure wearing of masks by them".

She said, "We avoided going to our hometown this year considering the severity of the situation in terms of rising COVID-19 cases."It is pertinent to mention here that the lockdown was imposed in the country due to rising COVID-19 cases from May 8-16 to contain spread of this virus.