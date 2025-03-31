- Home
Nation Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Religious Enthusiasm, PM And Other Leadership Offer Prayers In Lahore
Published March 31, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with religious fervor and cultural traditions, as people across the country gather to offer prayers for national unity, peace, and prosperity. The day commenced with special congregational prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, where worshippers sought divine blessings for the country's progress and security.
On this joyous occasion, the country's leadership emphasized the importance of remembering those in need and urged citizens to contribute generously to charity. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, offered Eid prayers at Model Town, Lahore. Meanwhile, PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif performed Eid prayers at Jati Umrah, where Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, along with Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, also celebrated Eid in Lahore.
Eid is a time of joy and togetherness, with families coming together to celebrate the auspicious occasion. People donned traditional attire, visited loved ones, and exchanged sweets and gifts as part of the festivities. Special delicacies such as sheer khurma and various meat dishes were prepared, adding to the culinary delight of the occasion. Children excitedly collected Eidi from elders, further enhancing the festive spirit.
The nation remains hopeful for continued peace and prosperity as Eid ul Fitr serves as a reminder of unity, generosity, and gratitude.
