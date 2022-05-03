Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervor

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims which marks the end of fasting month of Ramazan, was being celebrated across country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated sans COVID-19 restrictions after two years, symbolizes piety, patience, fortitude and socially reminds us to share the festivities with the poor, the orphans underprivileged, the downtrodden and neglected people.

The festivities begin as a large number of people gathered in mosques, Eidgahs and open air places across the country to kick off their celebrations with special congregational prayers in the morning, which were followed by feasts and fun-filled activities.

The Ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

People embraced their families, relatives and neighbours and wished them a happy and prosperous Eid. The main congregation in the Federal capital was held at Faisal mosque where President Dr Arif Alvi, high ranking officials and diplomats of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers. Later, the president exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi, while greeting the countrymen on Eid ul Fitr, said it was a day of giving, blessings, and forgiveness.The president prayed to Allah to make the day a source of joys and eases.

In Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umrah Mosque while Governor Punjab Umer Sarfraz Cheema offered Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country. The prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the nation as well as Muslim Ummah on Eidul Fitr and urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the people in need while celebrating the festival.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party workers and people after offering Eid-Ul-Fitr prayer, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif vowed resolving current economic challenges with the support of people and coalition parties.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid day with troops in Dungi area of Kotli along the Line of Control (LoC) and offered Eid prayers with troops.

Bajwa paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

In Karachi, the day dawned in provincial capital of Sindh with special prayers for the safety, security and prosperity of the country and for unity of Muslim Ummah. The main Eid congregation was held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along-with Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in front of Mausoleum of Martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held in various parts of Malakand, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan division.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani offered Eid prayer in Abbottabad. After the prayer, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani mixed with the general public and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

In Quetta The main Eid prayer gathering in Balochistan was held at Tughi Eidgaah. More than 190 Eid prayer's congregations were held at open places, parks, Masajid, Imambargahs and Eidgah in Quetta.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo congratulated all people of Balochistan on the celebration of Eid-ul Fitr.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was also celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor. Eid congregations were held in all Gilgit, Diamer,and Baltistan divisions all districts where people offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer in Eidghas and mosques.

In Gilgit, the biggest Eid congregations were held in Imamia Eidgah Jutial and Eidgah Ehlesunnat Konoda where thousands of people offered Eid paryers.

Gilgit administration has made elaborate security arrangements and no untoward incident was reported.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eidgahs and open places.

