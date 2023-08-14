Nation celebrates Independence Day today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) The nation is celebrating 76th Independence Anniversary today with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement and make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

A one minute silence was observed throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at nine in the morning.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on Independence Anniversary have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation.

In his message, the President urged the nation to pledge on this day to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by islam.

He said the stories of those people, who faced hardships, to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan.

He paid homage to the Quaid-i-Azam's visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day.

The Prime Minister said that as we celebrate the 76th Independence Anniversary today, we need to summon the spirit that marked the independence movement and employ the lesson of unity and self-belief to chart the way forward.

He vowed to stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to them.