Nation Celebrates Independence Day With Great Zeal Today

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day Anniversary with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement and make the country a true and Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with a thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal Capital and a twenty-one-gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers were offered for Pakistan's security and progress and the people's well-being.

The national flag has been hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

A one-minute silence was observed throughout the country with the sounding of sirens to herald the flag-hoisting ceremony at nine in the morning.

Public and private buildings, streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

The change of guards ceremony was held at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning. The cadets of the Pakistan Naval academy assumed the guard's duties.

Associated Press of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and other mainstream media were highlighting the services of Pakistan Movement heroes' on the day and paid tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality.

The Kashmiris along both sides of LoC and living across the globe marked the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal, zest, fervor and enthusiasm.

