ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) The Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

National flag has been hoisted atop all major government buildings and Inter Services Public Relations has released a special song in connection with the Pakistan Day.

In view of the third wave of Covid-19, all the events in connection with the day will be held ensuring compliance to SOPs.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Arif Alvi will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Pakistan Day Parade, which is the main feature of the celebrations, will be held in Islamabad on Thursday with compliance of all the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures.

Radio Pakistan and ptv will broadcast special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.