UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Celebrates Pakistan Day Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:13 AM

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

The day is marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that has provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) The Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

National flag has been hoisted atop all major government buildings and Inter Services Public Relations has released a special song in connection with the Pakistan Day.

In view of the third wave of Covid-19, all the events in connection with the day will be held ensuring compliance to SOPs.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Arif Alvi will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Pakistan Day Parade, which is the main feature of the celebrations, will be held in Islamabad on Thursday with compliance of all the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures.

Radio Pakistan and ptv will broadcast special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Resolution Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Muslim All Government Asia PTV Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day is a renewed commitment to love the h ..

14 minutes ago

Elimination of self-interested constitutional amen ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 23, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: Industrial strategy, roadmap to make ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.