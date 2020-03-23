UrduPoint.com
Nation Celebrates Pakistan Day Today With Simplicity Due To Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) The Nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with simplicity in the face of outbreak of noval Coronavirus and with the pledge to fight the pandemic.

All kind of public gatherings, especially famous military parade, have been postponed as precautionary measures.

However, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will air special programmes, while newspapers will publish special issues on the occasion.

The Day is observed to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of achieving a separate homeland.

