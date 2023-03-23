Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

(@Abdulla99267510)

Due to bad weather Pakistan Day Military Parade of the Armed Forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr has been postponed till Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today [Thursday] with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and a strong defense.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

Radio Pakistan and ptv are broadcasting special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Movement.

A simple but graceful Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Thursday.

Pakistan Air Force Jawans took charge of guard duty from Sutlej Rangers.

Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali was the Chief Guest on the occasion who laid a floral wreath on the national poet's grave and offered fateha.

In Balochistan, various functions and sports events are being held in all districts of the province to highlight the importance of 23rd March.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Governor House in Quetta. Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar would confer awards to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, he said for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He said the establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century.

The Prime Minister said as a member of international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.