Nation Celebrates Pakistan Day With Traditional Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistani nation celebrated 'Pakistan Day' on Sunday with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The day was observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.
The day dawned with a thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal capital and a twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.
Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.
The special feature of the day was the Pakistan Day Military Parade in Islamabad at Aiwan-e-Sadr due to the month of Ramadan.
President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest on the occasion.
Contingents from all three three-armed forces actively participated in the ceremonial parade.
Fighter jets from Pakistan Air Force conducted a beautiful flypast.
Radio Pakistan and ptv also telecasted and broadcasted special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and paid glowing tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan movement.
