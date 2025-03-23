Open Menu

Nation Celebrates Pakistan Day With Zeal, Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Progress

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday, marking the anniversary of the historic Lahore Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940 — a milestone that paved the way for the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent.

The day began with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital, followed by a change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, where the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed duties from the Pakistan Rangers.

In Islamabad, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and senior civil and military leadership attended the Pakistan Day parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming their commitment to the country’s sovereignty and progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed March 23 a defining moment in South Asian history, recalling how visionary Muslim leaders, under the guidance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stood united with an unwavering resolve to establish a sovereign state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect. Pakistan is blessed with immense potential.

With the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, the country can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure its rightful place on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation, paying tribute to the founding leaders and the sacrifices of martyrs. She highlighted that Pakistan holds the unique distinction of being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and stressed the importance of reaffirming the commitment to the nation's sanctity and security.

In her Pakistan Day message, CM Maryam Nawaz said, "March 23 serves as a reminder of the golden objectives behind the creation of Pakistan. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was established and will remain prosperous forever." She urged the nation to uphold the principles of unity, faith, and discipline, pledging efforts to reduce poverty, ensure social equality, and protect the underprivileged.

The celebrations across the country echoed a collective commitment to a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

