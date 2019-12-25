UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Celebrates Quaid Birth Anniversary With Traditional Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:41 PM

Nation celebrates Quaid birth anniversary with traditional zeal

The 144th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated on Wednesday across the country with traditional zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The 144th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated on Wednesday across the country with traditional zeal and fervor.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

The birthday was a public holiday and the national flag also hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

The Day was dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. Special events were arranged to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Various activities were held in schools, colleges and government organizations to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam's lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

A literary session to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged "Colourful Cultural Show" to mark the birth day of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah here at PNCA Auditorium with the aim to educate the young generation about the struggle of great leader for the Independence of homeland Pakistan. Artists from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir presented tribute to Quaid-e-Azam.

Lok Virsa also organized a special event at Pakistan Monument Museum to observe the birth anniversary.

Quran Khawani was also held at the Mazar e Quaid in Karachi while change of guards ceremony at the Mazar also took place.

A large number of people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor of Karachi Syed Waseem Akhter also offered fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid and paid glowing tributes to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Functions were also held in all the major cities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Balochistan and Punjab provinces where speakers paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam who through his political acumen, carved out a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-continent.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Young Jammu Progress Independence August September December Murad Ali Shah Muslim Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Senior employee of Sindh Text Book Board passes aw ..

5 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft to Have Difficulties Producing 100Mln ..

5 minutes ago

Trumps Release Video With Seasonal Greetings for C ..

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of Etihad Rai ..

31 minutes ago

At Least 19 Hospitalized in Northern France Due to ..

29 minutes ago

Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As U ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.