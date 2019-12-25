Nation celebrates Quaid birth anniversary with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The 144th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated on Wednesday across the country with traditional zeal and fervor.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

The birthday was a public holiday and the national flag also hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

The Day was dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. Special events were arranged to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Various activities were held in schools, colleges and government organizations to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam's lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

A literary session to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged "Colourful Cultural Show" to mark the birth day of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah here at PNCA Auditorium with the aim to educate the young generation about the struggle of great leader for the Independence of homeland Pakistan. Artists from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir presented tribute to Quaid-e-Azam.

Lok Virsa also organized a special event at Pakistan Monument Museum to observe the birth anniversary.

Quran Khawani was also held at the Mazar e Quaid in Karachi while change of guards ceremony at the Mazar also took place.

A large number of people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor of Karachi Syed Waseem Akhter also offered fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid and paid glowing tributes to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Functions were also held in all the major cities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Balochistan and Punjab provinces where speakers paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam who through his political acumen, carved out a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-continent.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.