UrduPoint.com

Nation Celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Innahâ€™s Birthday Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:31 PM

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali innahâ€™s birthday today

The national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) The nation is celebrating 146th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Saturday), with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings across the country.

Qur'an Khawani and a change of guards ceremony will be held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi today (Saturday)

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of personality of the Quaid-i-Azam.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and leadership role of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PM emphasizes youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has emphasized upon youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He said we as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Meanwhile in tweet today (Saturday) , Director General, Inter Services Public Relations, Babar Iftikhar has said Quaid's vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan and his principles of unity, faith and discipline are imperative for our success as a nation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Civil Society Progress Independence Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan closely cooperating in marine envir ..

China-Pakistan closely cooperating in marine environmental data sharing

2 minutes ago
 China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2 ..

China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2022 starting March 4 in Beijin ..

2 minutes ago
 M. A. Jinnah's tireless hard work gave gift of ind ..

M. A. Jinnah's tireless hard work gave gift of independence to the nation: Fawad ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first national pavilion on China's e-co ..

Pakistan's first national pavilion on China's e-commerce platform launched

20 minutes ago
 Country makes progress by following principles of ..

Country makes progress by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: ACS Saqib Zafar

20 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for ..

Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year - ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.