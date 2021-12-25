Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali innahâ€™s birthday today

(@FahadShabbir)

The national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) The nation is celebrating 146th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Saturday), with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings across the country.

Qur'an Khawani and a change of guards ceremony will be held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi today (Saturday)

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of personality of the Quaid-i-Azam.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and leadership role of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PM emphasizes youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has emphasized upon youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He said we as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Meanwhile in tweet today (Saturday) , Director General, Inter Services Public Relations, Babar Iftikhar has said Quaid's vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan and his principles of unity, faith and discipline are imperative for our success as a nation.