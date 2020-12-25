UrduPoint.com
Nation Celebrates Quaid-e—Azam’s 145th Birthday Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:14 AM

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) The nation celebrated the 145 birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday) with traditional zeal and fervour.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Various activities will be held in government and private organizations to highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi while change of guard’s ceremony would also take place.

Radio Pakistan and tv channels will broadcast special programs to highlight the struggle of Quaid-i-Azam for Pakistan and his life.

In their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a srtong and prosperous country.

In his message, the President Dr. Arif Alvi said we should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour.

He said on this day, we must also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being subjected to the worst kind of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a firm faith in God and His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which guided him through a long journey comprising of ordeals, deceptions and dejections but culminating in grandeur, décor and eternity.

