Nation Celebrates Quaid's 143rd Birth Anniversary With Traditional Zeal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:21 PM

Nation celebrates Quaid's 143rd birth anniversary with traditional zeal

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the best way to celebrate the birthday of the Quaid is to adhere to his principles of faith, unity and discipline.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) The entire nation is celebrating today the 143rd birth anniversary of the nation's founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

Special events and sittings are being held across the country to memorize the great role of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his vision for creation of Pakistan—a separate homeland for Muslims in the sub-continent 70 years ago.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other opposition leaders, civil activists, lawyers, religious leaders all are paying home to great leader and father of the national Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The celebration of his birthday started with change of guard ceremony at the Mausoleum in Karachi. National flag is being hoisted at public and private buildings and special events are being held today to shed light over the life and legacy of Quaid-i-Azam.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail visited Jinnah’s mausoleum and paid homage to the father of the nation.

In his message, President Arif Alvi paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam saying that he was a visionary man who gave a separate identity to the Muslims of the sub-continent, gave them a separate political path and direction.

“The prevailing condition in India and Occupied Kashmir today is the evidence of his foresight and vision that he struggled for separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent,” said the President, adding that this is what makes us united and re-affirm in his teachings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the best way to celebrate his birthday anniversary is that everyone of us must adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline. Prime Minister also said that the recent atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and treatment with Muslims across India have again vindicated the foresight of great Quaid.

Opposition leaders in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also paid home to founding father Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah—saying that how the Muslims and other minorities are being treated in India is conviction of Quaid’s vision and foresight.

“We can’t thank the Quaid enough for his gift that is Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Public and private institutions are closed across the country to mark the 143rd birthday of Quaid-i-Azam—the father of the nation. Special events are being held to shed light over life and legacy of the Quaid-i-Azam.

