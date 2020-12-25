Nation celebrates Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence, says General Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says that faith, unity and discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the nation is celebrating Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

Taking to Twitter, Director General Inter-Service Public Relation shared the message of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on 145th birthday of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The DG wrote: “ No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation, COAS,”.

Earlier, in their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

In his message, the President Dr. Arif Alvi said we should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour.

He said on this day, we must also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being subjected to the worst kind of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a firm faith in God and His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which guided him through a long journey comprising of ordeals, deceptions and dejections but culminating in grandeur, décor and eternity.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan is Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and he adheres to the mission of making country an Islamic welfare state as imagined by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

In his message in connection with the birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the government is committed to strengthen the institutions and promoting such an environment where the people enjoy all facilities without any discrimination.

The Information Minister said Naya Pakistan will be the realization of dream of Quaid-e-Azam.