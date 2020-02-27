Nation celebrates Surprise Day

The nation has celebrated 'Surprise Day' on Thursday to pay tribute to the retaliatory attack by Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike on February 26 last year. It was on this day last year when the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) The nation has celebrated 'Surprise Day' on Thursday to pay tribute to the retaliatory attack by Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike on February 26 last year.

It was on this day last year when the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft.The operation resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down.

The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as 'a goodwill gesture'.Throughout the crisis, Pakistan Armed Forces displayed full combat readiness and acted with a high degree of inter-service harmony.Pakistan's actions during the standoff demonstrated that aggression towards motherland will not be tolerated and the armed forces are ever ready and fully capable to foil any kind of aggression.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 27th February in Islamabad today, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said Pakistan Air Force along with other services is fully prepared to counter any threat to the country.He said we will not make any compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.To mark the day, Pakistan Air Force staged an impressive air show at sea view beach in Karachi today.The Air Show included special fly pasts and formations by F-16, Mirage and JF-17 Thunder jets while PAF helicopters also presented a fly past to pay tribute to the armed forces.

The show also included special performance by Sherdil Squad of Air Force, demonstrating aerobatics formations and spreading colors of national flag in the air.