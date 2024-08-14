Open Menu

Nation Celebrating Independence Day With Zeal & Fervour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 12:38 PM

Nation celebrating Independence Day with zeal & fervour

Day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) The Nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

The national flag hosting ceremony of the day was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.

Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid this morning.

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Naval academy assumed the charge.

Meanwhile, roadside stalls selling flags, badges, stickers, and clothes have been set up in all cities of ccountry.

The state media are broadcasting special programmes in connection with Independence Day, highlighting services of heroes of Pakistan Movement and paying tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Independence Media All

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan