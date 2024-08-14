Nation Celebrating Independence Day With Zeal & Fervour
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 12:38 PM
Day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) The Nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.
The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters.
Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.
The national flag hosting ceremony of the day was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.
Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid this morning.
A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Naval academy assumed the charge.
Meanwhile, roadside stalls selling flags, badges, stickers, and clothes have been set up in all cities of ccountry.
The state media are broadcasting special programmes in connection with Independence Day, highlighting services of heroes of Pakistan Movement and paying tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.
