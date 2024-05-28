Nation Celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer With Zeal, Enthusiasm: Ali Madad Jattak
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Ali Madad Jattak said that the entire nation is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and enthusiasm, thanks to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to make Pakistan a nuclear-armed nation.
He expressed these views while addressing a rally on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. A rally was taken out from Sariab Road under the leadership of Provincial Minister Ali Madad Jattak, in which a large number of people participated.
Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the successful nuclear test at Chagai on this day in 1998, restored the balance of power in the region.
He paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whom he called the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, for his strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to the cause. The provincial leader quoted Zulfiqar Bhutto who said we will eat grass even go hungry but we will make Pakistan a nuclear power.
He said that this is a memorable day and Pakistan has the honor of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.
On May 28, 1998, Pakistan responded to India's nuclear explosions. He said when the greatness of Pakistan was announced from the mountains of Balochistan, the ambitions of the enemy were crushed.
