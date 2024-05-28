Open Menu

Nation Celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer With Zeal, Enthusiasm: Ali Madad Jattak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, enthusiasm: Ali Madad Jattak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Ali Madad Jattak said that the entire nation is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and enthusiasm, thanks to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to make Pakistan a nuclear-armed nation.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. A rally was taken out from Sariab Road under the leadership of Provincial Minister Ali Madad Jattak, in which a large number of people participated.

Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the successful nuclear test at Chagai on this day in 1998, restored the balance of power in the region.

He paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whom he called the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, for his strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to the cause.  The provincial leader quoted Zulfiqar Bhutto who said we will eat grass even go hungry but we will make Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that this is a memorable day and Pakistan has the honor of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan responded to India's nuclear explosions. He said when the greatness of Pakistan was announced from the mountains of Balochistan, the ambitions of the enemy were crushed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan World Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Agriculture Road Chagai May Muslim From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 hour ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 hour ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

2 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

2 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

3 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

20 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan