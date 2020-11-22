Nation closely watching callousness of Opposition organizing public meetings amid COVID-19, pandemic: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that whole nation was watching callousness and indifference of Opposition parties organizing public meetings for vested interests.

The entire nation had disowned the public meetings called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Peshawar for personal gains, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The legal action should be taken against the PDM for endangering people's health in the present situation, he added.

The minister appealed the Opposition benches to adopt pragmatic approach and desist from arranging public gatherings for safety and security of the masses.

In reply to a question about negotiations with Opposition, he said Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to close national accountability bureau (NAB), to get rid of the corruption cases. He made it clear that incumbent government working under dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to PDM.