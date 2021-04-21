LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 83rd death anniversary of Poet, Philosopher and Political Thinker Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed with traditional zeal and fond remembrance across the country, on Wednesday.

No elaborate ceremonies and seminars could be held this year due to the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic but different online ceremonies were held to pay homage to the poet of the East.

Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot and breathed his last on April 21, 1938.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, through his poetry and political insight, worked for the Muslim renaissance and was the originator of the Two Nation Theory and presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-content in his famous Allahabad address in 1930. Iqbal's poetry has universality about it and it has been translated into 60 different languages across the globe. Iqbal is credited with bringing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah back to India from a self-proclaimed exile in England who later, through his statesmanship and wisdom, won a separate homeland for the Muslims nine years after the demise of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Due to the lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, ceremonies were held under coronavirus SOPs to commemorate the death anniversary in the provincial metropolis while people still visited the mausoleum of the great poet to offer Fateha and pay homage to the great poet, philosopher whose message of hope aroused the Muslims of the sub-continent out of their slumber and ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts and minds of the Muslim youth in the British India.

In a message Pro Vice Chancellor Punjab University (PU) Dr Saleem Mazhar stressed the need to implement vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in letter and spirit to achieve the cherished ideals of equality and justice in society. He reminded students of their responsibilities to the society.

The pro Vice Chancellor PU reminded the students to mould their characters in the light of Iqbal's teachings in order to serve the nations in a better way.

Different virtual ceremonies were held at schools, colleges and cultural organizations to mark the day. Kalam-e-Iqbal singing competitions were also held.

Televisions telecast special documentaries to mark the day and highlight Iqbal's message to the younger generations.

Talking to APP, former Chairman Iqbal academy Dr Sohail Umer said Iqbal poetry has special fascination with the youth and the children, adding that Iqbal dedicated special part of his poetic work to children. He said Iqbal was a mentor to the youth. He said Iqbal's poems for children revolved around those principles which played a vital role in the upbringing and character-building of children.

Iqbal scholar and Chief Editor monthly Al Jameh Barkaat Ahmed Niaz talking to APP said Iqbal's message is universal and he should not be dubbed as the poet of the East only. He said Iqbal's thought has influenced Europe, Americas,Turkey and Iran. He said Turkish own Iqbal as their own and implement his philosophy in their lives.