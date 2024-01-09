Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Feroze Jamal Shah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday paid tribute and expressed the nation's profound gratitude for the unwavering sacrifices made by the Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday paid tribute and expressed the nation's profound gratitude for the unwavering sacrifices made by the Police.

Along with Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel visited Lady Reading Hospital to personally extend support to the injured policemen following the tragic Bajaur bomb blast. Visiting the surgical emergency ward, he met each injured official and officer individually, inquiring about their well-being and assessing the treatment facilities.

During this occasion, Barrister Kakakhel commended the resilient spirit and high morale displayed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police men. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, acknowledging their selfless dedication for protecting the nation.

Barrister Kakakhel emphasized the nation's collective admiration for the sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Force. He paid tribute to these brave individuals who have laid down their lives in the relentless pursuit of safeguarding the homeland, contributing significantly to the ongoing fight against terrorism within the province.

Barrister Kakakhel conveyed the unwavering support of both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people, standing steadfastly by the side of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and security agencies.

He expressed confidence that, through unified efforts, the menace of terrorism would be eradicated. In closing, Barrister Kakakhel extended heartfelt prayers for the elevation of grades of Police Shuhada.

