Nation Committed To End Terrorism From Country: Arbab Haider

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Nation committed to end terrorism from country: Arbab Haider

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in a terrorist attack on OGDCL at Coastal Highway and a convoy of Pakistan Army in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Arbab Haider Nasir Kasi termed the attacks on the forces as a cowardly act and said that as a nation our courage were high and we were committed to eradicating the monster of terrorism. He said Anti-national elements would never succeed in their nefarious aims and we would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He mentioned that such cowardly attack could not stop the process of the speedy development in the country and Balochistan under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and protection of public lives and their property were our heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain.

He said that Enemy of the country was involved in attacks on security forces in Balochistan and Waziristan. Enemy countries were involved whose nefarious intentions would be thwarted by the people in collaboration with the Pakistan Army. He said that the security forces had eradicated terrorism from the country by sacrificing their precious lives and now they would not allow anyone to disturb law and order again.

Arbab Haider Nasir Kasi also paid homage to the security forces who were martyred in the terrorist attacks in Ormara and Razmak areas and offered condolences to the families of the martyred personnel.

