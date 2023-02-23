ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the nation had completely rejected the `Jail Bharo' movement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as it flopped before it kicked off.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to use the innocent hapless workers for his vested interests, but, fortunately, his so-called court arrest drive could not take off.

A similar drama was staged by him on May 25, 2022 which also aborted with Imran Khan fleeing from Islamabad, pledging to return back in six days but he had not turned up in the Federal Capital till date, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the people had totally rejected the 'Jail Bharu' Movement as only 300 to 400 persons gathered for the drive.

The government had made arrangements for the arrest of 500 persons but only around 80, including three or four cronies of Imran Khan, courted arrest and three vehicles were used for their detention, he added.

The minister said Imran Khan had polarized society as he viewed his political opponents as enemies. He preferred his political vendetta over national interests. The government had invited him to talks but he did not come to the table.

"Imran Khan wants to make the whole country hostage again, but we will not allow him," he warned.

The minister said that Imran Khan had not given answers regarding the theft of gifts from the Toshakhana which were recovered from his house.

The PTI leader desired to come to power again so that he could continue stealing state gifts, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that they were ready for the elections and they had started their campaign also, but the polls should be held throughout the country at the same time. A caretaker set-up was necessary for free and fair elections but assemblies should complete their constitutional tenures, he added.

There was no guarantee that Imran Khan would not question the fairness and transparency of the elections in case of his defeat, he remarked.

Rana Sanaullah welcomed the suo motu notice, taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He, however, expressed his party's reservations about the larger Supreme Court bench which would hear the case.

The minister said that the IMF had demanded to impose taxes of Rs. 870 billion but the government team succeeded to convince the international lander for levying Rs. 170 billion instead. The incumbent government was endeavoring to steer the economy out of the crisis which was the result of bad policies adopted by Imran Khan's government during its three and a half years tenure.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a number of austerity measures, which would save billions of rupees. All federal cabinet members, advisers and special assistants would forgo their salaries and other privileges.

The minister said Imran Khan was not appearing before the courts as he could not defend against him.