Nation Completely Rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo Movement’: Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:54 AM

The Interior Minister has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wants to use innocent workers of his party for his vested interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the nation has completely rejected the `Jail Bharo’ movement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as it flopped before it was kicked off.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan wants to use innocent workers of his party for his vested interests.

The Interior Minister said the government had made arrangements for the arrest of 500 persons but only around 80 people courted arrest.

He said Imran Khan wants to make the whole country hostage again but the government will not allow him this time.

Rana Sanaullah welcomed the suo motu notice, taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, however, expressed his party's reservations about the larger Supreme Court bench which would hear the case.

