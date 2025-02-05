ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The people of Pakistan on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Prince Karim Ul-Hussaini Agha Khan and the Ismaili community all over the world on his sad demise.

"Spiritual leader, statesman, visionary and philanthropist, His Highness combined many roles and stood out as a unifying figure in a fragmented world. His life was marked by service to humanity, irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity or religion. His enduring legacy of philanthropy will continue to inspire generations," Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan in a news release said.

He said as founder of the world's largest private international development organisation, Prince Karim Agha Khan was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and vulnerable everywhere.

His vision led to remarkable achievements in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, he added.

"We cherish His Highness Prince Karim Agha Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and recall his unforgettable role in the development of its people. We respectfully remember the contributions of his grandfather, His Highness Sultan Mohammed Shah Agha Khan to the independence movement and creation of Pakistan, and also of his father His Highness Prince Aly Khan for his service as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.