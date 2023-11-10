Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said President Dr Arif Alvi should play his role as the “symbol of federation” and fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said President Dr Arif Alvi should play his role as the “symbol of federation” and fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

“The entire nation desires that the President fulfills his responsibilities as the symbol of the federation and does not give the impression that associates him with a certain political party,” the minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

He said the statements being made by the President especially in the wake of upcoming elections seemed to be in conflict with his constitutional role.

He said the Election Commission was carrying out its responsibilities with extreme diligence and responsibility. The election date had been announced, and all political parties were allowed to engage in political activities within the parameters of the Constitution and the law.

"In this context, the complaint made by President regarding the absence of a level-playing field is regrettable,” he added.

The minister said those who were advocating for a level-playing field had created chaos.“We hope that the President will allow the Election Commission to do its job.”