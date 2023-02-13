ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was based on lies and his 'somersaults' had disappointed the nation.

"Imran Niazi's antics and somersaults continue to disappoint the nation," he said in a tweet, in reference to the U-turns of the PTI leader on his own previous stance.

Imran Khan in an interview and a televised address on Sunday stated that the United States was not behind the conspiracy of ousting him from the government.

Imran's statement was in stark contrast to his earlier stance of blaming the U.S., where he had called the country a main culprit behind the 'regime change'.

The prime minister said, "The only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability."He said the politics of Imran Niazi was based on lies, which were getting exposed by the day.