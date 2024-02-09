Nation Eagerly Awaiting For Final Election Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Nation eagerly awaiting for final results of the general election 2024 where they have taken to various media platforms to express their personal views in favor of their favorite political parties' candidates as unofficial results were being announced on early Friday morning.
Independent candidates and Pakistan’s main political parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest against each other till after unofficial result was declared, a private news channel reported.
The flurry of predictions on social media was causing confusion among people, said an analyst.
"This time of political discussion has begun among the common people and they are hoping for polls to happen as soon as
possible", said another analyst.
“We are excited to hear the final election results. we are stuck to our tv screens and social media platforms which allows us to receive the information firsthand,” said a youngster who exercised his right to vote first time.
Citizens mostly had to rely on various private television channels relaying unofficial results, said an actress through her social media account.
The polling stations saw a diverse mix of voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and youth, all patiently waiting in queues to exercise their democratic right and now it's time for final result of poll, said another citizen.
The analyst said that the political parties are making full use of social media platforms to influence voters and create an impression of their victory.
