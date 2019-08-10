UrduPoint.com
Nation Enthusiasm On Its Peak To Celebrate I-Day In Befitting Manner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The nation is fully enthusiastic all across the country including metropolitan cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to celebrate the Independence day on August 14 in most befitting manner and preparations in this regard are at its peak.

Like every year, most of the major markets, roads shops and malls were flooded with national flags, stickers and badges, attracting buyers especially young generation ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

With few days left in Independence Day, a sea of national flags was being witnessed in all cities, villages, markets, bazaars, streets and towns where people are hoisting national flags on their houses and vehicles to express love with their country.

Decorated markets are also attracting citizens especially children all across the country including Islamabad city where preparations have reached to its peak to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

The children are being seen busy in selecting different sizes of flags, stickers, badges and buntings with so many designs in different markets and shops to celebrate the day with national passion.

The vendors on footpaths were also attracting huge citizen response and earning two times high as compared to last year, said a footpaths' vendor in G-7-1.

According to citizens, jubilant youth and children were seen dancing in the streets while national songs kept playing in moving vehicles and thousands of roadside stalls, where sound systems were installed.

The political, educational, social and literary organizations also planned various programs in connection with the day.

The organizers of schools and colleges are also giving final touches to declamation contests, poetry and national songs programs, said a teacher Fouzia Iftikhar.

On the other hand , online retailers said, many fashion designers had created special Azadi wardrobes, offering big discounts. mobile phone companies were also offering Independence Day discounts.

Shopkeepers claimed that a good number of citizens are visiting their shops ahead of the Independence Day and their sales remained high on next two days.

Hakim Sheikh a shopkeeper said that people are very enthusiastic and passionate for purchasing celebratory items to mark Independence Day.

