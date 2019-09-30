Nation eulogizes PM for courageously presenting Kashmir case at UNGA: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said that whole nation had eulogized the prime minister for courageously presenting the case of Kashmir at United National General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had pleaded the case of Muslim Ummah and raised the plight of Kashmiri people before the world highest forum.

He said Imran Khan's address to UNGA forum, would be remembered for a long time.

In reply to a question about governance, economy, police reforms issues, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of all the affairs and taking all out measures for betterment of economy and elimination of corruption.

About reshuffling in cabinet, he said the PM had the authority to remove any person on the basis of performance.

He said that present leadership was honest and sincere to this nation and wanted to bring change in all the institutions.

To another question, he said Imran Khan has emerged as a leader of peace in the world.