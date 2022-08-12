UrduPoint.com

Nation Excited To Celebrate 75th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Nation excited to celebrate 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The nation is excited to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with renewed zeal and fervor to rejoice the feeling of living in a free country.

The faithful offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on the occasion of Friday prayer.

For the purpose, roadside stalls selling flags, badges, stickers, and clothes for adults and children alike, have been set up in almost all cities of the country.

The Pakistani flag has been hoisted on the roofs of different public buildings across the country.

Various public and private buildings have also been decorated with colourful lights.

The Independence Day celebrations would be organised by governmental and non-governmental organisations including schools, colleges and private sector.

"Children are busy purchasing small badges and flags to decorate their homes, while adults are buying large flags to decorate their cars and motorbikes," said a vendor on the road side at Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

