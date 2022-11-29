UrduPoint.com

Nation Exited For Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Nation exited for Pakistan vs England Test Series: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the entire nation was excited for the historic Test Series between Pakistan and England being played after 17 years.

"There is a passion for cricket in Pakistan, the whole world knows how Pakistani people are passionate about cricket," she said while speaking at a dinner hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner in honour of Pakistan and England cricket teams on Monday.

England cricket team's captain Ben Stokes and Pakistan cricket team's captain Babar Azam met with the minister on the occasion.

Welcoming the England cricket team on their arrival in Pakistan, she said Pakistan was the best place for international cricket. The minister said the Government of Pakistan was providing best security to England cricket team.

The minister appreciated the performance of Pakistan and England cricket teams in the recent T20 World Cup.

England cricket team captain Ben Stokes thanked the people of Pakistan for the excellent hospitality. Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements, he hoped to play good cricket.

Babar Azam welcomed the England Cricket Team and hoped that the viewers would enjoy the series.

