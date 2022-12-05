PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Former President of Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Humayun Khan on Monday said that the country and nation were suffering wrong policies and decisions of Imran Khan and his government.

"Imran Khan wanted to sacrifice the state to save his own politics," he said, adding that the PTI leader created anarchy and unrest in the society and trapped the country's economy into a quagmire.

In a statement issued here Hamayun said that Imran Khan caused irreparable damage to the country' foreign relations as his narrative of cipher was a manifestation of self-interest and opportunism.

He said Imran Khan should tell the nation what a single wise decision did he take during his four-year government as now he was regretting all of his important decisions including reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, the appointment of MQM MNA as Law Minister, his visit to Russia during Ukraine war, forming a government with allies, appointing Sikandar Sultan the Chief Election Commissioner.

Hamayun said that Imran Khan should have quit politics as he was an incapable person and an immature politician whose wrong policies brought the country's economy to the verge of collapse.